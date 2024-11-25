Politics / Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Has Two Big Possible Next Moves Politico reports she might run for governor of California in 2026 or for president in 2028 By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 25, 2024 11:11 AM CST Copied Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) So what's next for Kamala Harris? Politico reports that the vice president is making clear in private calls to supporters that she intends to remain in politics. "I am staying in the fight" is her mantra on the calls. The story by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels reports that Harris is considering two possible scenarios: a run for governor of California in two years or a run for president in 2028. Aides reportedly disagree on which would be best, but "there's emerging consensus that she probably can't do both," per the story. The vice president probably doesn't need to make a choice in the next six months, but it would be decision time soon beyond that. Expect her to travel and give speeches upon leaving the vice presidency as she susses out her prospects. Fox News notes that Harris has been keeping a low profile since the election and is currently vacationing with family in Hawaii. However, she is expected to be available to play a key role in fulfilling a late surge in judicial confirmations as the Senate's official tie-breaker. (More Kamala Harris stories.) Report an error