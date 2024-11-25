Kamala Harris Has Two Big Possible Next Moves

So what's next for Kamala Harris? Politico reports that the vice president is making clear in private calls to supporters that she intends to remain in politics. "I am staying in the fight" is her mantra on the calls. The story by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels reports that Harris is considering two possible scenarios: a run for governor of California in two years or a run for president in 2028. Aides reportedly disagree on which would be best, but "there's emerging consensus that she probably can't do both," per the story.