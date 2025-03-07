SBF Tells Tucker Carlson of 'Dystopian' Prison Life

"Strange bedfellows" just took on a whole new meaning, thanks to a prison interview with none other than Sam Bankman-Fried. The disgraced founder of the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange popped up Thursday for a video chat with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who questioned the 33-year-old inmate on his life behind bars. SBF is currently serving a 25-year sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for defrauding customers, notes TMZ. Among the nuggets that piqued listeners' interest most: SBF's detailing of how he gets along with one of his cellmates, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's awaiting a May trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Some takeaways from the interview, per the Hill and Business Insider:

In general: "It's sort of dystopian," Bankman-Fried conceded of the two years or so he's been incarcerated. "The fortunate thing, the place I'm in ... I'm not in physical danger." He says staff is "trying to be helpful ... and "do what they can, given the constraints. But, you know, no one wants to be in prison."