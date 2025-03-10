Musk: 'Massive Cyberattack' Caused X Outages

'Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,' he says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 10, 2025 2:06 PM CDT
Musk Blames 'Massive Cyberattack' for X Outages
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a "massive cyberattack." "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …" Complaints about outages spiked Monday at 6am Eastern and again at 10am, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the US coasts, the AP reports. Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website. CNN reports that Musk has a "history of blaming cyberattacks for technical snafus"—in August, he blamed a "massive attack" for a 42-minute delay to a start of a talk with Donald Trump on X, though experts later said there were no signs of an attack. This time, however, Musk may be right. A source in the internet infrastructure industry tells Reuters that several waves of denial of service attacks began early Monday.

