Investigators Trace SC Wildfire to Woman's Yard

A wildfire that scorched 2,000 acres around Myrtle Beach in South Carolina last week started in the backyard of a local resident burning debris, say forestry investigators. The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Alexandra Bialousow of Myrtle Beach, who has been charged with negligence in allowing the fire to get out of control, reports NBC News . Investigators say witnesses reporting seeing her start the fire in her yard without the proper precautions, per USA Today .

"The suspect 'did not have an appropriate water source readily available,' nor did she 'have any garden tools on hand to control the fire, thus allowing the fire to spread,'" says the forestry commission, citing the arrest warrant. The resulting Covington Drive Fire, which began on March 1, forced evacuations but has not damaged structures or caused any injuries, reports Fox News. As of Sunday, it was 55% contained. Bialousow faces possible prison time and fines over the fire, one of dozens that broke out in the Carolinas amid high winds.