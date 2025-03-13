Putin: 'We Agree With the Proposals to Cease Hostilities'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia agrees in principle with an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine—but there are a lot of details to be worked out before any pause in the fighting. "We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Putin told reporters at the Kremlin, per Reuters . "But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis." He said Russia needs to determine who would police the ceasefire, and whether a pause in fighting would allow Ukraine to receive more weapons and train newly mobilized troops, the Guardian reports.

"As you know, the Russian troops are advancing practically in every sector of the contact line," Putin said, speaking at a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. "The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin said of the ceasefire proposal, adding that there are "issues" that need to be discussed "with our American colleagues and partners." The AP reports that Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, arrived in Moscow for talks Thursday. Putin said he might also speak to Trump soon.

Putin has previously stressed that Russia will not return any of the Ukrainian lands its troops have seized, the Telegraph reports. Analysts say his call to eliminate the "root causes" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could include a demand for a reduction of NATO forces in eastern Europe. "Bottom line: It's not a yes, but it's also not a no," writes Anton Troianovski at the New York Times. "As expected, Putin is driving a hard bargain." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)