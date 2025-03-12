After 7 Hours of Negotiations, Russia Now Holds 'the Key'

Will a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine come to pass? "The key is in Moscow's hands," is how the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office put it, reports ABC News. Some seven hours of negotiations on Tuesday between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and their Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia ended with "both sides agreeing in principle to a monthlong ceasefire," as NBC News puts it—but both sides doesn't include Russia. A Kremlin rep said "we are carefully studying the statements," and indicated it was waiting for the US to reach out to schedule a possible phone call between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. More: