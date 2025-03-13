Democratic AGs Sue Over 'Evisceration' of Education Dept.

Democratic attorneys generals in 20 states and Washington, DC, are taking the Trump administration to court over mass layoffs that have reduced the Department of Education's workforce to around half the size it was in January. The lawsuit, noting that President Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon have "plainly and repeatedly stated" that they plan to eliminate the department, accuses the administration of trying to usurp the authority of Congress, the Hill reports. The lawsuit is seeking a court order to block "policies to dismantle" the department.

"Immense damage" to educational system. "This massive reduction in force (RIF) is equivalent to incapacitating key, statutorily-mandated functions of the Department, causing immense damage to Plaintiff States and their educational system," the lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts on Thursday states.