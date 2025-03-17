Trump: Biden's Last-Minute Pardons Are 'Void'

President Trump claims last-minute pardons signed by former President Biden are "void" because they were signed with an autopen. Shortly before leaving office, Biden pardoned his own family members , members of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee , and others perceived as Trump's political enemies. A branch of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank behind Project 2025, has since claimed the documents were signed with an autopen—essentially a robotic arm used to replicate handwritten signatures. It's not clear whether an autopen was, in fact, used. But it wouldn't be so unusual. Presidents have used autopens for more than 70 years, reports CBS News . It's been more than a decade since President Obama became the first US president to use an autopen to sign legislation in 2011.

At the time, the White House cited an 2005 memorandum opinion of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel stating the president may sign a bill "by directing a subordinate to affix the President's signature to such a bill, for example by autopen." Trump disputed that Monday on Truth Social, saying Biden's late pardons "are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen" and that members of the Jan. 6 investigating committee "are subject to investigation at the highest level." Trump went on to claim, without evidence, that Biden "did not know anything about [the pardons]!"

Trump first raised that issue aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, per the Hill. "Did he know what he was doing?" he said of Biden in one clip. "Did he authorize it, or is this somebody in an office, maybe a radical left lunatic just signing whatever." Trump said he "may" use an autopen to sign letters, but use of an autopen to sign pardons is "disgraceful." It's also legal, according to the 2005 opinion. And only last year, the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit determined pardons do not even have to be issued in writing to be valid. It found "a clemency warrant or, indeed, any writing, is not required for the president to exercise this authority under the Constitution," per CBS. Neither the Constitution nor any federal law allows a presidential pardon to be revoked once delivered, per KFMB. (More President Trump stories.)