Biden Pardons Fauci, Milley, Jan. 6 Committee

President Biden has pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol, using the extraordinary powers of his office in his final hours in the White House to guard against potential "revenge" by the incoming Trump administration, per the AP. Those on the panel included former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans. The pardon extends to US Capitol and DC Metropolitan police officers who testified before the committee.