Journalist Was Accidentally Included in War Plan Chat

In what Democratic lawmakers say was an "outrageous national security breach," the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic was included in a group chat where high-ranking members of the Trump administration discussed plans for strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. Jeffrey Goldberg says that on March 15, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted him "precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing." Goldberg says he wasn't sure the chat was real until bombs started falling on Yemen around two hours later.

The Signal chat. Goldberg says he received a connection request on March 11 from someone called Michael Waltz, but he wasn't sure if it really was President Trump's national security adviser. Two days later, he says, he was invited to a chat titled "Houthi PC small group" with 18 members, including people identified as Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and senior National Security Council members.