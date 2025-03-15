US Attacks Houthis in Yemen as Trump Issues Warning to Iran

The US carried out sweeping air and naval strikes Saturday in Yemen, warning that Houthi targets will be pounded until the attacks on Red Sea shipping stop. "The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated," President Trump posted on social media, Axios reports. "We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective." Top US officials said the attack kicked off a new offensive against the Houthis intended to send a message to Iran, which backs the militants, while Trump pursues a nuclear deal with that nation, per the New York Times .

In an attempt to open international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, US warships and jets struck radars, air defenses, and missile and drone systems; the Houthi attacks have disrupted commercial traffic for months. The Biden administration conducted several strikes that did not result in stability in the area. The bombardment Saturday represents an escalation, per the Washington Post.

Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare military plans against the Houthis after restoring the terrorist organization designation on the Houthis, a US official said, per Axios. His Truth Social post addressed Iran's government, as well. "Support for the Houthi terrorists must end immediately," he wrote, adding that "America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!" (More US military stories.)