At Hooters for 'Conversion,' Gays Find Sanctuary Instead

It was "conversion therapy with a side of ranch." As a young teen who felt he was unlike most other boys but had not yet recognized he was gay, the writer Peter Rothpletz was taken to Hooters by his grandfather for "a baptism into manhood—one that would backfire beautifully," Rothpletz writes in a guest essay at the New York Times. Their waitress—"a caricature of the caricature that is a Hooters waitress"—seemed to recognize his sexual orientation. And when Rothpletz was alone, she slid into the booth opposite him and delivered an important message: "You're perfect just the way you are, kid." For decades, Rothpletz thought of this as a singular experience. But now, he sees "the delicious irony that a chain restaurant famed for its cleavage and chicken wings somehow became a secret sanctuary for young gay men."