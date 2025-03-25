Man Charged in CEO's Death Wants a Laptop in His Cell

As Luigi Mangione navigates the charges against him from his jail cell, he's making a request: The 26-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson wants access to a laptop so he can review the 15,000 pages of documents and thousands of hours of video that prosecutors have assembled in the case. In a Monday court filing, Mangione's lawyers argued their client's only access to the material as of now is to review it while meeting with them; they say there aren't enough visiting hours to facilitate ample review and preparation.

Mangione's lawyers say the Manhattan district attorney's office isn't keen on the request due to concerns about potential threats to witnesses. But Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who is with the defense, said there is "no connection to Mr. Mangione for any of said alleged threats." The AP reports other "limited-laptop provisions" have been granted for some other defendants being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where Mangione currently resides.

As prison consultant Sam Mangel puts it to People: "There's a procedure for doing this, but it is not difficult." Indeed, the magazine notes Sean Combs received one in December. If the laptop request is granted, it would be configured such that he could not access the internet, gaming, or entertainment. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)