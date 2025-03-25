Neurotoxin Turns Sea Lions 'Almost Demonic'

Longtime surfer Rj LaMendola was riding waves off Oxnard, California, on Friday when he was attacked by a "feral, almost demonic" sea lion. As LaMendola tells the Los Angeles Times , the animal bit him, pulled him off his surfboard, and continued stalking him even once he managed to get away. "It was super intense, unlike anything I've ever seen in all the years I've been in the water," says LaMendola. The apparent cause: algae. Experts say harmful algae blooms are taking a toll on California's sea lions, who may have seizures or act erratically after ingesting domoic acid, a neurotoxin within the blooms, per KGTV .

Domoic acid accumulates in filter-feeding fish, which are eaten by sea lions, seals, and dolphins. The Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) in San Pedro has taken in at least 140 sea lions with symptoms of domoic acid poisoning, but dolphins are affected, too. At least 50 have been stranded on local beaches, per the Times. For dolphins, the illness is almost always fatal. The prospect for sea lions is better, but as many as half of those who receive timely treatment will die regardless. More than 1,000 sea lions died during a similar event in 2023. Experts fear further calamity as toxic algae blooms are becoming more frequent and severe due to warming ocean temperatures and runoff pollution.

The 2023 bloom was the "worst domoic acid bloom in recorded history in Southern California," says MMCC CEO John Warner, but the current bloom, which began a month ago, has been harder on the center. "If these numbers keep up for another week or two, we're gonna be at the place where we have to leave animals on the beach," Warner tells the Times. Animal deaths are one concern, but people like LaMendola fear for themselves. Though sea lions are generally not aggressive toward humans, a sick sea lion might lunge at and potentially bite a person, experts say, adding that tourists in particular might not know to keep their distance. (More California stories.)