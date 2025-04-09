Dimon: Yeah, We're 'Likely' Spiraling Toward Recession

Earlier this week, Jamie Dimon sent up a red flag on the tit-for-tat trade war spurred by the Trump administration, which has sent markets into a tailspin , warning that the resulting tariffs will likely bring about "inflationary outcomes" and "slow down growth." He hedged at the time on whether a recession was also in the cards, but by Wednesday, the JPMorgan Chase CEO had an update. Dimon told Fox's Maria Bartiromo that recession is indeed a "likely outcome" of the tariff bombardment, reports NBC News .

"Because markets, I mean, when you see a 2,000-point decline [in the Dow Jones Industrial Average], it sort of feeds on itself, doesn't it," Dimon said. "It makes you feel like you're losing money in your 401(k), you're losing money in your pension." And so, "you've got to cut back." He added, per Axios: "Markets aren't always right, but sometimes they are right, and I think this time they are right, because they're just pricing in uncertainty at the macro level and uncertainty at the micro level, at the actual company level." (JPMorgan's own analysts earlier this week jacked up the risk of a US and global recession to 60%, blaming "disruptive US policies.")