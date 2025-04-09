Trump's Advice to Americans on Tariffs: 'Be Cool'

Consumer confidence is sinking, China and the EU have introduced retaliatory tariffs within the last few hours, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says we're likely spiraling toward a recession. The president's response? "Be cool." President Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday morning to share the following:
- "BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!" (link)
- "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT" (link)
- "This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!" (link)
The president was unequivocal in comments made Tuesday night at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington, DC. "I know what the hell I'm doing," Trump said. (More President Trump stories.)