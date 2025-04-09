Trump's Advice to Americans on Tariffs: 'Be Cool'

Consumer confidence is sinking, China and the EU have introduced retaliatory tariffs within the last few hours, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says we're likely spiraling toward a recession. The president's response? "Be cool." President Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday morning to share the following:

"BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!" (link)

"THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT" (link)

"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!" (link)