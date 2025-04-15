Harvard's Resistance to Trump Could Mark a 'Turning Point'

Academics, alumni, Democratic lawmakers, and former President Obama are backing Harvard's costly decision to resist what it says is "direct governmental regulation" of intellectual conditions at the university. Obama, a graduate of Harvard Law School, blasted the Trump administration's "unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom" in a statement Monday, saying he hoped other institutions would follow Harvard's lead, per USA Today. More reactions and analysis:



The cost: The White House quickly responded by freezing $2.2 billion in grants as well as $60 million in contracts for the university, which collects $9 billion in federal funding each year. The Trump administration says it wants to eliminate "woke" ideology, diversity efforts, and antisemitism on campus.