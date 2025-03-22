After 'Extraordinary Ultimatum,' Columbia Caves

Columbia University agreed Friday to put its Middle East studies department under new supervision and overhaul its rules for protests and student discipline, acquiescing to an extraordinary ultimatum by the Trump administration to implement those and other changes or risk losing billions of dollars in federal funding.

Backstory: Earlier this month, the Trump administration pulled $400 million in research grants and other funding over the university's handling of protests against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. As a precondition to restoring those funds—along with billions more in future grants—federal officials last week demanded the university immediately enact nine separate reforms to its academic and security policies.