Lil Nas X: I Can't Move One Side of My Face

The rapper Lil Nas X says he has "lost control" of one side of his face, but he's reassuring fans that he'll be OK soon. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Hill, put up a social media post from the hospital in which he laughs about his unspecified condition, reports WSB-TV. "Bro, I can't even laugh right," he says, demonstrating his failed attempt at a full smile as the right side of his face doesn't move, per TMZ.