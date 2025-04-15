Lil Nas X: I Can't Move One Side of My Face

The rapper Lil Nas X says he has "lost control" of one side of his face, but he's reassuring fans that he'll be OK soon. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Hill, put up a social media post from the hospital in which he laughs about his unspecified condition, reports WSB-TV. "Bro, I can't even laugh right," he says, demonstrating his failed attempt at a full smile as the right side of his face doesn't move, per TMZ.
The "Old Town Road" singer doesn't say what the problem is, but adds, "Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it." Armchair doctors were guessing Bell's palsy, a usually temporary condition that causes muscle weakness on one side of the face, notes NBC News. However, CNN notes that Justin Bieber once had to take a break from performing because one side of his face was paralyzed by a rare condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. (More Lil Nas X stories.)