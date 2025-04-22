Man on 'Elevated Surface' Arrested at Trump Tower

It's not clear exactly what happened, though one report suggests he was trying to access roof
Posted Apr 22, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
Man Arrested on 'Elevated Surface' at Trump Tower
The facade of Trump Tower is shown in New York, Friday, March 22, 2024.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Police arrested a 30-year-old man at New York's Trump Tower on Monday following a report of a disorderly person on an elevated surface inside the skyscraper. NYPD officers responded around 4:30pm and the person was taken into custody by the department's emergency service unit without further incident, the AP reports. It is unclear what charges, if any, the person might face. The incident remains under investigation, but the New York Daily News reports the man was trying to get to the roof.

Trump Tower houses President Trump's penthouse as well as other private condominiums, restaurants, shops, and a public atrium open to tourists. Security officials evacuated people from the atrium during the incident. Officers were seen exiting the building wearing helmets and safety harnesses of the type used to rescue people from high spots. The building has previously seen protests, bomb scares, and stunts, such as the time someone attempted to scale the building in 2016. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

