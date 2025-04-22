Man on 'Elevated Surface' Arrested at Trump Tower

Police arrested a 30-year-old man at New York's Trump Tower on Monday following a report of a disorderly person on an elevated surface inside the skyscraper. NYPD officers responded around 4:30pm and the person was taken into custody by the department's emergency service unit without further incident, the AP reports. It is unclear what charges, if any, the person might face. The incident remains under investigation, but the New York Daily News reports the man was trying to get to the roof.