After Profits Drop, Musk Says He'll Spend More Time at Tesla

Elon Musk says he'll dedicate more time to Tesla starting in May after the company reported a big drop in first-quarter profit. Tesla said Tuesday that quarterly profits fell by 70% to to $409 million, or 12 cents a share. That's far below analysts' estimates, the AP reports. Tesla's revenue fell 9% to $19.3 billion in the January through March period, also below Wall Street's forecast.

The disappointing results come as the company is fighting a backlash due to Musk's leadership of a federal government jobs-cutting group that has divided the country and sparked angry protests. Musk also has publicly supported far-right politicians in Europe and alienated potential buyers there, too.