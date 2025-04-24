Report: Bessent, Musk Had Heated Clash in White House

The friction between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly caused sparks to fly in the White House last Thursday. Axios , citing two witnesses and three sources briefed on the matter, reports that the two men had a shouting match within earshot of President Trump and visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing," according to one witness. "It was quite a scene. It was loud. And I mean, loud," another witness said.

In an argument that became so heated an aide had to separate the men, Bessent accused Musk of overpromising and underdelivering at DOGE, and Musk called Bessent a "Soros agent," according to Axios' sources. The insiders say the dispute was about the IRS. The next day Gary Shapley, Musk's choice, was replaced as acting IRS commissioner by Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender, Musk's choice. Sources told NBC News that Bessent went to Trump and complained that Shapley had been installed Tuesday without his knowledge.

Asked about the altercation Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny that it took place, the Hill reports. "There are disagreements among the president's staff and Cabinet sometimes, but we think that's part of the healthy debate process," she said. "And everybody knows that ultimately President Trump is the decision maker." After Tesla reported a steep drop in profits Tuesday, Musk said he would be spending less time in Washington, DC. (More Elon Musk stories.)