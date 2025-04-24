For Americans, Death Isn't as Scary as This

A new poll, coming in the wake of pricey tariffs and inflation concerns, finds two-thirds of Americans are more afraid of going broke in retirement than they are of death. Life insurance company Allianz Life surveyed 1,000 US adults 25 and older with annual incomes of $50,000-plus and found 64% said they were more concerned about depleting their finances in retirement than about dying. About 70% of Generation Xers, aged 45 to 60, expressed concern over their retirement funds, compared with 61% of Boomers, already in their retirement years. For older generations, "inflation is a big deal because you only have a certain amount of money that you're going to have for the rest of your life," Allianz Life's VP of consumer insights, Kelly LaVigne, tells CBS News.