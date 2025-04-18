Musk-Bessent Friction Leads to More Drama at IRS

The IRS is getting its fifth leader since January, and the latest turnover is the result of friction between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reports the New York Times. Coverage:

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender is taking over, reports the Wall Street Journal. He is Bessent's pick.

Faulkender replaces Gary Shapley, who was installed by Trump in the post only on Tuesday. Shapley was Musk's pick, and the Times reports Bessent was angry because he was not even consulted. Shapley is a favorite of conservatives because the longtime IRS official accused the Justice Department of stalling its investigation of Hunter Biden's taxes.