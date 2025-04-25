Prosecutors: Long Island Beekeeper Hid Role in Genocide

In 2003, Faustin Nsabumukunzi applied for refugee status in the US, settling in the Hamptons on Long Island and resuming the beekeeping he'd done in his native Rwanda. He eventually received a green card and applied for US citizenship. But federal prosecutors now say Nsabumukunzi harbored a "dark secret," per the New York Times: He'd lied to US officials during his various application processes about his involvement in the brutal Rwandan genocide.

Details: Per a DOJ release, the 65-year-old on Tuesday was indicted in Central Islip court for lying about his role as a "Sector Counselor" in his home country around April 1994, during which time prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York say he participated in the "violence" and "genocidal killings" carried out by the majority Hutu population against the minority Tutsis, per USA Today.