Canadian PM Mark Carney's Liberals Win Election: CBC

This will be the party's 4th consecutive term in power, CBC projects
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 28, 2025 9:29 PM CDT
Canadian PM Mark Carney's Liberals Win Election: CBC
Canada's new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney casts his vote in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025.   (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won Canada's federal election, the AP reports. The victory Monday capped a dramatic turnaround for the Liberals fueled by US President Donald Trump's threats to Canada's economy and sovereignty. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration. But Trump began threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty, infuriating Canadians and generating a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

The country is also grappling with the aftermath of a fatal car ramming attack on Saturday in Vancouver. The tragedy prompted the suspension of campaigning for several hours. Police ruled out terrorism and said the suspect is a local man with a history of mental health issues. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, said the Liberals will win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives. It wasn't clear yet if the Liberals will win an outright majority, which would allow them to pass legislation without needing help. The leader of whichever party wins a majority of seats in the House of Commons will form a new government and serve as prime minister.

(More Canada stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X