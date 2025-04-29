Canadian PM Mark Carney's Liberals Win Election: CBC

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won Canada's federal election, the AP reports. The victory Monday capped a dramatic turnaround for the Liberals fueled by US President Donald Trump's threats to Canada's economy and sovereignty. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration. But Trump began threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty, infuriating Canadians and generating a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

The country is also grappling with the aftermath of a fatal car ramming attack on Saturday in Vancouver. The tragedy prompted the suspension of campaigning for several hours. Police ruled out terrorism and said the suspect is a local man with a history of mental health issues. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, said the Liberals will win more of Parliament's 343 seats than the Conservatives. It wasn't clear yet if the Liberals will win an outright majority, which would allow them to pass legislation without needing help. The leader of whichever party wins a majority of seats in the House of Commons will form a new government and serve as prime minister.