Suspect Charged With Murder in Horrific Vancouver Attack

A 30-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of murder on allegations he killed 11 people when he rammed a crowd of people at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, as hundreds attended vigils across the city for the victims and the Canadian prime minister visited the site on the eve of a federal election. Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was charged with eight counts of second degree murder in a video appearance before a judge on Sunday, hours after he was arrested at the scene, said Damienne Darby, spokeswoman for British Columbia prosecutors. Lo has not yet entered a plea, the AP reports. Investigators ruled out terrorism as a motive and said more charges are possible. They said Lo had a history of mental health issues.

Those killed were between the ages of 5 and 65, officials said. About two dozen people were injured, some critically, when the black Audi SUV sped down a closed street just after 8pm Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival. Authorities had not released victims' names by Sunday evening. Police Interim Chief Steve Rai called it "the darkest day in Vancouver's history." There was no indication of a motive, but Rai said the suspect has "a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health."

Prime Minister Mark Carney canceled his first campaign event and two major rallies on the final day of the election campaign before Monday's vote. "Last night families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, father, son or a daughter. Those families are living every family's nightmare," Carney said. "And to them and to the many others who were injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver, I would like to offer my deepest condolences."