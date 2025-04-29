Trump Order Aims to 'Unleash' Law Enforcement

Among President Trump's latest executive orders is one promising to strengthen and "unleash" the country's law enforcement. The order calls for resources to be directed toward the legal defense of law enforcement officers who find themselves incurring "expenses and liabilities" related to actions carried out in the line of duty, the Guardian reports. It also orders pay, benefits, and legal protections for law enforcement officers be increased; crimes against officers to be more harshly penalized; investments to be made in prison capacity and security; and for the federal government to "provide new best practices to State and local law enforcement to aggressively police communities against all crimes."
The order also says that within 90 days, government officials must "increase the provision of excess military and national security assets in local jurisdictions to assist State and local law enforcement" and "determine how military and national security assets, training, non-lethal capabilities, and personnel can most effectively be utilized to prevent crime." A second executive order also signed Monday calls for a list of so-called sanctuary cities and states, and threatens those jurisdictions with criminal probes and loss of funding, USA Today reports. "It's quite simple: obey the law, respect the law, and don't obstruct federal immigration officials and law enforcement officials when they are simply trying to remove public safety threats from the nation's communities," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a Monday press briefing. (More President Trump stories.)