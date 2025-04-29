Trump Order Aims to 'Unleash' Law Enforcement

Among President Trump's latest executive orders is one promising to strengthen and "unleash" the country's law enforcement. The order calls for resources to be directed toward the legal defense of law enforcement officers who find themselves incurring "expenses and liabilities" related to actions carried out in the line of duty, the Guardian reports. It also orders pay, benefits, and legal protections for law enforcement officers be increased; crimes against officers to be more harshly penalized; investments to be made in prison capacity and security; and for the federal government to "provide new best practices to State and local law enforcement to aggressively police communities against all crimes."