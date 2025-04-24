Politics / President Trump Aggressive Moves Appear to Hurt Trump in the Polls Approval rating is dropping, particularly over his handling of the economy By John Johnson Posted Apr 24, 2025 6:38 AM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump's aggressive start to his second term doesn't appear to be helping his approval rating in a slew of polls conducted to mark his first 100 days in office. The New York Times reports that his approval rating has dropped steadily since January, from 52% to 45%. This is based on a polling average of all major polls that measure the stat. One notable footnote: Generally speaking, Trump hasn't lost favor among Republicans, but he has lost ground with independents. Politico, meanwhile, sees a "troubling picture" for Trump emerging in a series of polls that show him losing support over his handling of the economy, which has traditionally been one of his strongest issues. The downtown has been more pronounced since the early April announcement of sweeping tariffs. One of the notable polls cited is from Reuters/Ipsos, which shows that 37% approve of Trump's economic plans, his lowest number ever. Similarly, a Pew Research Center survey puts Trump's overall approval rating at 40% and approval of his handling of the economy at 45%, both lows since the outlet began tracking Trump in 2019. A new Gallup poll finds that most Americans think their economic situation is worsening, the first time that's happened in more than 20 years. It's not just the economy. Axios takes note of a YouGov poll showing that Trump appears to be losing support over aggressive deportation tactics, particular in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Half in the poll want him returned to the US.) All in all, "Trump's greatest assets—tough on borders, sharp on business—are becoming liabilities," writes Zachary Basu of Axios. "That's a major red flag for a president whose chaotic style is only tolerated when it delivers results." (More President Trump stories.) Report an error