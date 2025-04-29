Stocks Rise as Corporate Profits Pile Higher

Honeywell International helped lead the market with a gain of 5.4% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Perhaps even more importantly for investors, it also raised its forecast for profit over the full year. "Though we have not yet seen it in our results, we recognize we face an uncertain global demand environment for the remainder of 2025, and our company will work tirelessly, leveraging all tools available to us, to deliver for customers and shareholders," CEO Vimal Kapur said. Sherwin-Williams rose 4.8% for another one of the market's bigger gains after the paint and coatings company also reported a better-than-expected profit.

General Motors slipped 0.6% despite reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. JetBlue Airways' stock bounced between losses and gains and ended up rising 2.7% Tuesday after CEO Joanna Geraghty said the airline was puling its financial forecasts for the full year given "the macroeconomic uncertainty." UPS fell 0.4% despite reporting a stronger profit than analysts expected. UPS said it wasn't updating its financial forecasts previously given for 2025 because of "the current macro-economic uncertainty." It also said it expects to cut about 20,000 jobs and close 73 buildings this year as part of a cost-cutting effort that CEO Carol Tomé said "could not be timelier."

story continues below

US households are getting much more pessimistic because of tariffs, and a report from the Conference Board on Tuesday said their expectations for income, business, and job market conditions dropped to the lowest level since 2011 and are well below the level that usually signals a recession ahead. An update on how many job openings US employers were advertising at the end of March also came in weaker than expected. Such data could eventually push the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates in order to give the economy a boost. (More stock market stories.)