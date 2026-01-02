Tesla Is Dethroned as the World's Top EV Seller

UPDATE

Jan 2, 2026 8:37 AM CST

Tesla is no longer the world's leading seller of electric vehicles. Numbers reported by Elon Musk's company on Friday came in as expected: Tesla sold 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, reports the AP. Earlier in the day, China's BYD reported selling more than 2.2 million. It's the first time the Chinese automaker has beaten Tesla.

Jan 2, 2026 5:47 AM CST

The electric car market is on the brink of a milestone shift: China's BYD is poised to unseat Tesla as the world's top seller of EVs, reports the BBC. The company said Thursday that sales of its battery-only vehicles jumped nearly 28% in 2025 to more than 2.25 million, a tally that would put it comfortably ahead of Tesla's expected total. Tesla is due to report its full-year numbers later Friday, but the company last week circulated analysts' projections pointing to around 1.6 million vehicles sold in 2025, per the Wall Street Journal.