Buster Murdaugh Gets Married

Buster Murdaugh finally has cause for happiness, though there was no one in his immediate family present to share it. As People reports, the surviving son of convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh has married his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White. Court records show that the couple pulled a marriage license in South Carolina last month, and TMZ reports they wed in a small ceremony that was "kept under wraps" in Beaufort on Saturday. The pair have dated since at least 2021.
White was present when Buster Murdaugh, now 32, received a call from his father on June 7, 2021, informing him that his mother, Maggie, and brother, Paul, had been shot to death on the family estate in Islandton. Alex Murdaugh was subsequently charged and convicted in their murders, in a trial in which Buster Murdaugh testified on his father's behalf, and is serving two life sentences. (More Alex Murdaugh stories.)