Buster Murdaugh Gets Married

Buster Murdaugh finally has cause for happiness, though there was no one in his immediate family present to share it. As People reports, the surviving son of convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh has married his longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White. Court records show that the couple pulled a marriage license in South Carolina last month, and TMZ reports they wed in a small ceremony that was "kept under wraps" in Beaufort on Saturday. The pair have dated since at least 2021.