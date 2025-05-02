7 Dead After Truck, Tour Van Crash Near Yellowstone

A pickup truck and tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park has killed seven people, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened just before 7:15pm Thursday on a highway near Henrys Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, roughly 15 miles west of Yellowstone. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a news release, per the AP . The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van, which was carrying a tour group of 14, died.

The Idaho State Police didn't say how many other people were injured. Authorities also haven't said what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation. Police say air ambulances and emergency paramedics responded to the collision, and KUTV reports that US 20 was shut down in both directions after the accident, not opening again until 2am the next day. The Fremont County Coroner's Office hadn't yet released the names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities of those killed as of Friday morning, "due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin," per a release.