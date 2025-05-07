Disney Will Build a 7th Theme Park

This one will be in the United Arab Emirates
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 7, 2025 10:45 AM CDT
People visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

If you've managed to go to every Disney theme park on Earth, you'll soon need to head to the Middle East to keep that record intact. Disney will build its seventh theme park, this one in the United Arab Emirates, the entertainment company said Wednesday. The waterfront resort will be built on Yas Island on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city, already home to Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Ferrari and Warner Bros. amusement parks, SeaWorld, and a water park, per the AP. More on the move by Disney and Miral, the Abu Dhabi developer overseeing the project:

  • Timing: The theme park announcement is being made ahead of a visit by President Trump to the region next week. Trump has promised a series of business deals with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. A projected opening date for the park hasn't been announced, though Disney CEO Bob Iger had this to say to CNBC: "It typically takes us between 18 months and two years to design and fully develop and approximately five years to build, but we're not making any commitments right now."

  • The logistics. The theme park will be built and operated by Miral, but Disney will handle the design and development. Disney will also license its intellectual property and provide development and management services, according to a regulatory filing. The California company won't be providing any capital for the project (the New York Times notes these types of theme parks tend to cost at least $5 billion). The company will earn royalties based on the resort's revenues; it will also earn service fees. Miral has been involved in the development of almost all of the entertainment complexes built on the island.
  • What to expect: The New York Times reports that Disneyland Abu Dhabi is being described as a full-scale property on the same footing as Disney's other "castle" parks.

  • A considered decision: Iger told CNBC the location has been under consideration since as early as 2017, though COVID and CEO upheaval delayed things. Disney pointed out that roughly 30% of the planet's population can get to the UAE via plane within four hours, and it projects 500 million people in the region would have the means to visit.
  • Wall Street's reaction: Shares of Disney, which also reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations, jumped more than 9% in morning trading. CNN has this financial observation: "Disney's parks have arguably been its most important financial driver, representing 59% of its operating income in the 2024 fiscal year as streaming competition heats up."
