Disney Will Build a 7th Theme Park

If you've managed to go to every Disney theme park on Earth, you'll soon need to head to the Middle East to keep that record intact. Disney will build its seventh theme park, this one in the United Arab Emirates, the entertainment company said Wednesday. The waterfront resort will be built on Yas Island on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city, already home to Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Ferrari and Warner Bros. amusement parks, SeaWorld, and a water park, per the AP. More on the move by Disney and Miral, the Abu Dhabi developer overseeing the project:



Timing: The theme park announcement is being made ahead of a visit by President Trump to the region next week. Trump has promised a series of business deals with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. A projected opening date for the park hasn't been announced, though Disney CEO Bob Iger had this to say to CNBC: "It typically takes us between 18 months and two years to design and fully develop and approximately five years to build, but we're not making any commitments right now."