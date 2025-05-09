Who's Got Rhythm? The Chimps

Chimps and humans appear to share a common trait—the ability to drum. Researchers analyzed 371 instances of chimpanzees hitting tree trunks and found the primates keep a regular rhythm, suggesting a musical ability that predates humans, reports the AP . "Our ability to produce rhythm, and to use it in our social worlds ... seems to be something that predates humans being human," said primatologist Cat Hobaiter. This trait appears to support the idea that a shared ancestor of chimps and humans, dating back 6 million years, communicated through rhythm.

Chimps are known to do their best emulation of Ringo Starr on the large, exposed roots of rainforest trees, producing sounds that travel more than a kilometer in what scientists think may be a form of long-distance communication. The drumming isn't random, either: Each chimp exhibits a unique drumming style, similar to an individual musical signature, which may help other chimps ID them and understand their location or movements. Hobaiter calls this "a way of socially checking in."

The study published in Current Biology, which involved chimps from different regions across Africa, also found regional differences. Western chimps tend to stick to a consistent beat—the Guardian compares it to the ticking of a clock—whereas eastern chimps mix short and long intervals between strikes. Tool use isn't new for chimps, who also use sticks to hunt for termites and rocks to access nuts.

When it comes to drumming, they're selective about their instruments; certain tree roots, based on shape and wood type, are chosen for their ability to project sound through dense jungle. "Our findings highlight percussive behavior in nonhuman apes as a promising system for exploring the evolution of musicality," the researchers write. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)