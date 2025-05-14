Boeing Signs Massive Qatar Deal During Trump Visit

President Trump's visit to Qatar was a huge day for America's biggest exporter. Qatar Airways signed a Boeing deal that Trump said was worth $200 billion and would involve 160 aircraft, reports Reuters . Trump said it was the "largest order of jets" in the company's history, the BBC reports. According to a White House fact sheet , the state carrier's deal for 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft "is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order." The White House fact sheet has different numbers than the ones Trump cited: It says the deal is for up to 210 aircraft and is worth $96 billion.

The White House said Trump "signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion" along with economic deals, including the Boeing deal, "totaling more than $243.5 billion." Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were in the room when Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer signed the deal. "So that's a record, Kelly, then congratulations to Boeing," Trump said. CNN notes that Boeing definitely needs the business: Orders fell 60% to 569 last year and the company has been hit by strikes, safety concerns, and the trade war.

Trump and the emir also signed defense agreements, including a statement of intent on military cooperation, the Guardian reports. Trump said they discussed issues including the war in Ukraine. He said Qatar had been a "big help" on Iran. Politico reports that Qatar's controversial proposed gift of another Boeing aircraft to serve as Air Force One was not mentioned in remarks at the signing ceremony. (More Qatar Airways stories.)