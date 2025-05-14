200 Rescued From School as Flood Waters Reach Ceiling

Students at a Maryland elementary school had to be whisked away by boat on Tuesday, describing flood waters nearly reaching the ceiling of the first floor. Video footage showed vehicles floating in high waters in the parking lot of Westernport Elementary School in Allegany County after heavy rain, per CNN . "It was very scary. I actually had a panic attack," one mother tells the outlet, noting she could only get within blocks of the school, which held her two sons, aged 8 and 10. Both were among the 150 students and 50 adults evacuated from the building on rescue boats between 1:30pm and 5pm. The water level had topped the school's main entrance, a firefighter tells the Washington Post .

Though students had soaked shoes and pants rolled up to their knees, no injuries were reported. Students at George's Creek Elementary, about 10 miles away, were also relocated, while students at Westmar Middle School, part way between the two other schools, sheltered in place until they could be moved, per the Post. Elsewhere, people were trapped in homes and vehicles, according to Allegany County's emergency services department. Several areas were under flash flood emergencies. In the Georges Creek area, the flood level rose 7 feet in six hours to reach 12.12 feet, just shy of the record 12.77 feet set almost 30 years ago, per CNN. All public schools in the county are closed Wednesday.

Heavy rains and flooding also struck Tuesday in parts of Pennsylvania and Virginia, where a 12-year-old boy was swept away by a flood-swollen creek, per CBS News. The search in Albemarle County was called off for a few hours overnight but was due to resume at daylight. In Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, close to the Maryland border, Mayor Shane Smith described "flooding in the majority of the houses ... some even as high as the first floor." (More Maryland stories.)