Cassive Ventura Cross-Examined in Combs Trial 'Very, very pregnant' witness will finish testifying on Friday Cassie Ventura walks out of the courtroom past Sean "Diddy" Combs after testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) With prosecutors and the judge hoping to get heavily pregnant Cassie Ventura off the witness stand on schedule, defense lawyers cross-examined her Thursday in Sean Combs' sex trafficking trial. Defense lawyers asked Ventura about the early days of her relationship with Combs and introduced loving text messages in what NBC News sees as an effort to "blunt some of the horrific details of Combs' abuse." Ventura was also forced to read aloud messages, some of them very explicit, about Combs' "freak off" sex sessions, in which Ventura would often have sex with male sex workers as Combs watched, the AP reports. "i am always ready to freak off Lol," she wrote in one message. Asked if she wanted to make Combs happy by taking part in the sessions, she said, "No, it was a lot more than that." She previously testified that she did not want to take part in freak-offs but "it would be a problem" when she tried to opt out. The defense has attributed Combs' violence against Ventura to drug use and jealousy, both of which were discussed Thursday, the New York Times reports. She said that they both took opiates regularly and that Combs became an addict. She said he once overdosed on painkillers. Ventura said he would become "explosive" when he found out she had done drugs without him. Ventura testified that Combs attacked her when he found out she was dating rapper Kid Cudi, NBC News reports. She said she continued to have "freak offs" with Combs while dating Cudi because "it was a job" to her. Trial consultant Richard Gabriel tells CNN that the questions to Ventura from both sides are setting up arguments for later in the trial. He says the prosecution will argue that "psychologically, this does meet the threshold for coercion and sort of her being under the thumb of Sean Combs," while his lawyers will argue for her "independence and her ability to leave" the relationship. Ventura is 8½ months pregnant. Judge Arun Subramanian told the defense they need to wrap up the cross-examination by lunchtime Friday. On Wednesday, prosecutor Maurene Comey argued, unsuccessfully, that the cross-examination should begin that day instead of Thursday morning. "This witness is very, very pregnant. We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend," Comey said. The BBC reports that the judge grew frustrated when Combs' lawyers suggested she could return on Monday. "In what universe did you not understand this was important?" he asked.