Cassie Describes Damage Freak-Offs Did to Her Body

Posted May 14, 2025 1:40 PM CDT
Cassie Ventura takes an oath before testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York.   (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was back on the witness stand Wednesday, peeling back the curtain on her decade with Sean "Diddy" Combs as part of the music mogul's sex trafficking trial.

  • More on the 'freak-offs': "That was just my job, really. It was expected of me," she said, per the Guardian. She told the court that if she tried to opt out "it would be a problem, we'd end up fighting," adding that violence was "always a concern if we weren't agreeing on something."
    A 'proper' freak off: A 2016 text message was shown in court in which Combs requested Ventura have a "proper" freak-off without the use of ketamine, saying it was only a "successful" freak-off "when we remember." Ventura said she leaned on ketamine during freak-offs because "it was very dissociative."

  • Video threat: Ventura testified that Combs regularly coerced her by threatening to release videos of the freak-offs. The BBC reports she recounted wanting to sing karaoke with her friends on her 29th birthday but ultimately "gave up" and went to a freak-off after he brought up the videos. The videos "could ruin everything I worked for, make me look like a slut," she said. "I wasn't supposed to be on those videos. I didn't want to be in them." She said she requested that Combs delete the videos, and that he agreed to, but that she would later see them still on his phone.
  • The physical implications: Ventura said she suffered recurring urinary tract infections due to the freak-offs and had to participate even when the pain was "horrible." The Washington Post reports Cassie said Ciprofloxacin, a common antibiotic treatment for UTIs, ultimately stopped working for her. She also suffered "stinging and uncomfortable" sores on her tongue from "the friction in my mouth."
