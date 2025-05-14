Cassie Describes Damage Freak-Offs Did to Her Body

R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was back on the witness stand Wednesday, peeling back the curtain on her decade with Sean "Diddy" Combs as part of the music mogul's sex trafficking trial.
- More on the 'freak-offs': "That was just my job, really. It was expected of me," she said, per the Guardian. She told the court that if she tried to opt out "it would be a problem, we'd end up fighting," adding that violence was "always a concern if we weren't agreeing on something."
A 'proper' freak off: A 2016 text message was shown in court in which Combs requested Ventura have a "proper" freak-off without the use of ketamine, saying it was only a "successful" freak-off "when we remember." Ventura said she leaned on ketamine during freak-offs because "it was very dissociative."