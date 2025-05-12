UK Police Call Fire at Starmer's House Suspicious

An overnight fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London is being investigated by counterterrorism police, who said they're treating its origin as being suspicious. No one was injured, the BBC reports. Starmer rents out the four-bedroom house, which he and his wife, Victoria, have owned since 2004, while they live in the prime minister's official Downing Street residence. A spokesman said Starmer thanked first responders but would make no other comment because an investigation had begun, per the Guardian .

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters were dispatched to the house, and the fire described as small was under control in about 20 minutes, officials said. The door to the house was damaged, they said. Police placed a cordon around the property. Three people were convicted last year of disturbances after a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the property. Police say they are investigating whether the fire is linked to a fire 24 hours earlier at another north London property linked to Starmer, the Telegraph reports. Police believe there may also be a link to a car fire last week on the same street as Starmer's home.