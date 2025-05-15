LA Hotel, Airport Workers Win Vote on $30 Minimum Wage

In time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, arriving in 2028, the Los Angeles City Council has voted in favor of raising the minimum wage for tourism industry workers, with pay rising to $30 per hour. That's a 48% increase over three years for employees of hotels with more than 60 rooms and companies that do business at the airport, the Los Angeles Times reports. Those businesses also would have to contribute $8.35 per hour for their health care by next summer. The 12-3 decision on Wednesday, which requires a second vote next week, touched off union celebrations and warnings from businesses that the area already is seeing fewer tourists from other countries. The debate: