Kristen Stewart Drops 'One Hell of a Directorial Debut'

Standing ovations aren't unusual at the Cannes Film Festival, but the six-minute-long one that greeted Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, in the early hours of Saturday "didn't feel like a normal standing ovation," writes Jada Yuan at the Washington Post. "It felt like witnessing the christening of a new chapter in the life of someone we'd watched grow up." More:



The movie: Starring Imogen Poots, it's an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir about how swimming helped her overcome childhood sexual abuse. Shot in 16mm, it premiered as part of the festival's Un Certain Regard competition for first- and second-time filmmakers, Yuan explains.