Spain to Airbnb: Shut Down 66K Listings

Authorities say many short-term rentals are in violation of the rules
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 19, 2025 8:52 AM CDT
Spain Orders Airbnb to Shut Down 66K Listings
Demonstrators shout slogans against the Formula 1 Barcelona Fan Festival in downtown Barcelona, Spain on June 19, 2024, as residents protest against mass tourism.   (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Spain has ordered Airbnb to block more than 65,000 holiday listings on its platform for having violated rules, the Consumer Rights Ministry said Monday. The ministry said that many of the 65,935 Airbnb listings it had ordered to be withdrawn did not include their license number or specify whether the owner was an individual or a company. Others listed numbers that didn't match what authorities had. Spain is grappling with a housing affordability crisis that has spurred government action against short-term rental companies, reports the AP.

In recent months, tens of thousands of Spaniards have taken to the streets protesting rising housing and rental costs, which many say have been driven up by holiday rentals on platforms like Airbnb that have proliferated in cities like Madrid and Barcelona and many other popular tourist destinations. Last year, Barcelona announced a plan to close down all of the 10,000 apartments licensed in the city as short-term rentals by 2028 to safeguard the housing supply for full-time residents. The ministry said it had notified Airbnb of the noncompliant listings months ago, but that the company had appealed the move in court.

Spain's government said Madrid's high court had backed the order sent to Airbnb on Monday. Airbnb could not be immediately reached for comment. Spain's government said the first round of rentals affected by the order are located across the country, including in the capital, Madrid, as well as in the regions of Andalusia and Catalonia, whose capital is Barcelona. (More Airbnb stories.)

