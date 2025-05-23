Some College Towns Are Losing Their Lifeline

For decades, being a "college town" has been a surefire bet against economic downturn. But a new Wall Street Journal analysis finds that things are changing:
- "Among metropolitan areas especially reliant on higher education, three-quarters of them suffered weaker economic growth between 2011 and 2023 than the U.S. as a whole," reads the story by Konrad Putzier, Douglas Belkin, and Anthony DeBarros. The stat is from Brookings Metro, a nonprofit think tank in DC.
- The trend is nuanced: Generally speaking, cities where large flagship universities are located are doing fine. But places with lesser-known schools are struggling. The story, for example, focuses on Macomb, Illinois, which is near Western Illinois University.