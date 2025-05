It's May 22, otherwise known as Bitcoin Pizza Day. Meaning, it's the day to mourn the fate of software developer Laszlo Hanyecz, who famously paid 10,000 bitcoin for a pizza on this date back in 2010—the first real-world transaction involving the digital currency.

The 2025 anniversary is especially fitting because bitcoin is trading north of $111,000, an all-time high, reports CNBC. Hanyecz's stash, all but worthless at the time, would be worth more than $1 billion.