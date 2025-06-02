Tourist Jumps Into Display of Clay Warriors, Damaging 2

Two clay warriors that survived more than 2,000 years without incident have been damaged by a Chinese tourist who jumped into an 18-foot-deep pit to reach them. The 30-year-old "climbed over the guardrail and the protective net" on Friday, took his leap, then "pushed and pulled" the warriors in the ancient terracotta army displayed near the city of Xi'an, security officials said in a statement. The statement said the tourist, who was stopped by security personnel, was found to be mentally ill, AFP reports.