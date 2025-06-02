Steel Stocks Rise, Auto Stocks Drop

The report from the Institute for Supply Management said US manufacturing activity shrank by more last month than economists expected. President Trump has been warning that US businesses and households could feel some pain as he tries to use tariffs to bring more manufacturing jobs back to the country, and their on-and-off rollout has created lots of uncertainty. China blasted the United States on Monday for moves that it said hurt China's interests, including issuing AI chip export control guidelines, stopping the sale of chip design software to China and planning to revoke Chinese student visas. "These practices seriously violate the consensus" reached during trade discussions in Geneva last month, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

In the first trading since Trump told Pennsylvania steelworkers on Friday that he's doubling the tariff on steel imports to 50%, Nucor jumped 10.1% and Steel Dynamics rallied 10.3%. But automakers and other heavy users of steel and aluminum weakened. General Motors and Ford both fell 3.9%. Lyra Therapeutics soared 310.8% after reporting positive late-stage trial results of an implant to treat chronic sinus inflammation in some patients. (More stock market stories.)