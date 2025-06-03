South Korea Has Much Riding on Election, Including US Ties

Trump wants higher payments from the nation he called a 'money machine'
Posted Jun 2, 2025 7:30 PM CDT
After the Yoon Debacle, South Korea Picks President
Kim Moon Soo, presidential candidate with the People Power Party's, center, holds a presidential election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, late Monday.   (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Voting has begun in South Korea's presidential election, ending a campaign that focused on martial law, impeachment, and the economy. The voters' decision on Tuesday also could greatly change the country's relationship with the US, NBC News reports. On top of all that, a Seoul-based analyst said, "Koreans on both sides of the aisle are fighting for their own version of what democracy means." The winner will be sworn in for a five-year term on Wednesday, forgoing the usual two-month transition period.

  • The front-runner: Lee Jae-myung, 60, is the liberal opposition Democratic Party's candidate, per CNN. He's been a human rights lawyer, mayor, and governor and lost a close race to Yoon Suk Yeol in the 2022 presidential election. Polls have Lee ahead, capitalizing on widespread frustration over Yoon's martial law fiasco, per the AP.

  • Running second: Kim Moon-soo is the conservative People Power Party's candidate. He's promised to unify the polarized country, per the New York Times, though his party has struggled internally with Yoon's actions.
  • The chaos: For six months, large crowds have taken to the the streets to either denounce or support the impeached Yoon. The leadership vacuum while courts wrestled with the case has affected South Korea's diplomatic efforts and shaken financial markets, per the AP.
  • Diplomatic balance: Improving the economy will require the new president repair relations with China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, while the US insists on help containing China.

  • The Trump factor: The new administration has said South Korea must pay more to have US troops protect it. And President Trump, who has called the nation a "money machine," has levied tariffs on vital industries such as car manufacturing. Yoon was "pro-US and hardcore US," an analyst said, per NBC. If Trump remains adamant about those issues, said Jennifer Lee of Washington's Asia Group, "I think there may be a lot more frictions ahead."
  • Unity: The candidates did not sound during the campaign like polarization was nearing an end. Lee said Yoon and his party? should be punished for insurrection, per the Times. Kim said that if Lee is elected, he'll try to create a dictatorship with his dominant Democratic Party.
