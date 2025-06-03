South Korea Has Much Riding on Election, Including US Ties

Voting has begun in South Korea's presidential election, ending a campaign that focused on martial law, impeachment, and the economy. The voters' decision on Tuesday also could greatly change the country's relationship with the US, NBC News reports. On top of all that, a Seoul-based analyst said, "Koreans on both sides of the aisle are fighting for their own version of what democracy means." The winner will be sworn in for a five-year term on Wednesday, forgoing the usual two-month transition period.

The front-runner: Lee Jae-myung, 60, is the liberal opposition Democratic Party's candidate, per CNN. He's been a human rights lawyer, mayor, and governor and lost a close race to Yoon Suk Yeol in the 2022 presidential election. Polls have Lee ahead, capitalizing on widespread frustration over Yoon's martial law fiasco, per the AP.