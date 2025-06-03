Northern Lights Could Put on a Show Tonight

Northern lights may be visible in parts of the US on Monday night following weekend solar storms. The sun burped out a huge burst of energy called a coronal mass ejection last week, prompting space weather forecasters to issue a rare, severe solar storm alert on Sunday. Another one headed toward Earth on Monday could produce more aurora sightings, the AP reports.

Auroras could be visible—especially in darker, rural areas—in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine, and northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.