Arizona Teens on Camping Trip Shot Dead

Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark had just finished 11th grade at Phoenix, Arizona's Arcadia High School and headed to the wilderness to celebrate. The two friends were camping in a remote area of Tonto National Forest when things took an unimaginable turn: The teens, ages 18 and 17 respectively, were fatally shot. Police are treating the deaths as homicides, the New York Times reports. Kjolsrud and Clark were found early last Tuesday morning near Mount Ord in eastern Maricopa County, AZFamily reports. "If you have any information—no matter how small—that may be relevant to this case, we strongly encourage you to come forward. Your help could be critical in bringing answers and justice to the victims and their families," says the sheriff's office in a statement.